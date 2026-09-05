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Home / Industry / News / Over 500 investors with $1 trn wealth to attend iBrics Summit on Sep 12-13

Over 500 investors with $1 trn wealth to attend iBrics Summit on Sep 12-13

The two-day iBrics Summit will seek to connect sovereign capital with infrastructure, energy and digital projects across Brics member states and partner nations

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The participants will also link national fast-payment networks (like India's UPI and Brazil's Pix) and CBDC interoperability | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 1:59 PM IST
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More than 500 institutional investors, pension funds, and family offices managing a total wealth of over USD 1 trillion will participate in the inaugural iBRICS Summit 2026 here next week, organisers said on Saturday.

The two-day summit, convened alongside the 18th BRICS Summit in the National Capital on September 12-13, is designed to connect sovereign capital with bankable infrastructure, energy, and digital capacity projects across the 21 BRICS member states and partner nations, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) said in a statement.

The summit comes at a critical juncture as BRICS economies adapt to shifting trade dynamics, US tariff pressures, and high dollar-clearing costs, SWFI Chairman and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, Lakshmi Narayanan, said.

"With tariffs and sanctions stressing traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital differently. We are providing that dedicated venue alongside the Leaders' Summit," Narayanan said.

The participants will also link national fast-payment networks (like India's UPI and Brazil's Pix) and CBDC interoperability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BRICSBRICS SummitForeign Institutional InvestorsInvestors

First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

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