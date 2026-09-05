Over 500 investors with $1 trn wealth to attend iBrics Summit on Sep 12-13

More than 500 institutional investors, pension funds, and family offices managing a total wealth of over USD 1 trillion will participate in the inaugural iBRICS Summit 2026 here next week, organisers said on Saturday.

The two-day summit, convened alongside the 18th BRICS Summit in the National Capital on September 12-13, is designed to connect sovereign capital with bankable infrastructure, energy, and digital capacity projects across the 21 BRICS member states and partner nations, the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) said in a statement.

The summit comes at a critical juncture as BRICS economies adapt to shifting trade dynamics, US tariff pressures, and high dollar-clearing costs, SWFI Chairman and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, Lakshmi Narayanan, said.