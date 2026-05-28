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Over 75 proposals approved under Rajasthan's investment promotion scheme

The official said that these units had applied for various benefits under RIPS-2024 to commence their production or operations

Small industries will need financial help for the state's target to become a $1 trillion economy
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Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:11 PM IST
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The Rajasthan government’s State Level Approval Committee (SLAC) recently approved over 75 proposals under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, a senior official of the industries department said.
 
He said that various benefits — such as asset creation incentives, thrust boosters, interest subsidies, exemptions on electricity duty, and green incentives — have been sanctioned for these enterprises.
 
“These units are set to receive subsidies of around ₹4,020 crore in a phased manner under RIPS 2024,” the official said.
 
RIPS 2024 attracts investments in various sectors by offering customised financial and non-financial packages to enterprises.
 
The Industries Department disbursed incentives worth ₹765 crore under RIPS in 2024-25 (FY25) — nearly three times the ₹261 crore disbursed in FY24.  A much greater jump in the disbursal amount is anticipated in FY26.
 
The official said that these units had applied for various benefits under RIPS-2024 to commence their production or operations.
 
Nilabh Saxena, Commissioner of Industries and Commerce, stated that proposals involving investments exceeding ₹25 crore are presented before the SLAC, where the corresponding benefits are sanctioned.
 
Under RIPS 2024, various incentives — covering manufacturing, services, green investments, export promotion, as well as training and skilling initiatives — are offered to attract investment to the state, Saxena said.
 
Saxena noted that the policies and schemes implemented by the State Government have fostered a positive investment climate within the state.
 
The Department of Industries is continuously receiving investment proposals, he added.
 
As reported earlier, the Rajasthan government’s State Empowered Committee (SEC) had cleared investment proposals worth over ₹2,200 crore for customised packages under the state’s investment promotion policies.
 
A meeting of the SEC, chaired by the Chief Secretary, V Srinivas, was held here in the first week of May.
 
Once these investment proposals — about the automobile and textile sectors — are implemented on the ground, they will create new employment opportunities for over 1,600 people.
 
The Chief Secretary, during the meeting, stated that the State Government has implemented new policies alongside simplifying the investment process.
 
“This has fostered a positive investment climate within the state. Driven by the State Government's efforts and the region's industrial potential, investors from both within the country and abroad are investing in the state,” the CS said.
 
Consequently, new employment opportunities for the youth are also being generated within the private sector, Srinivas said.

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Topics :rajasthanInvestmentIndustrial policyAutomobile

First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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