The creation of the Future AI Experiences Lab is one step toward solving that problem for enterprises by showing them real-world implementations of the problems they face and working on them in a “co-creation” mode, he said, adding that these would also be ope­ned in Bengaluru and Mumbai. “My intention with this Lab is that I should be able to host at least two clients per week and work with them on whatever value and efficiency they are trying to create in a safe micro-environment by using synthetic data provided by them. The clients could be big or small firms, startups, disruptors, anyone,” he said.