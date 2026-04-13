Over 80% phone models sold in India see 15% price rise, say analysts

Global data shows dynamic random-access memory prices have risen by over 50 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter (Q1) of CY 2026, while negative-AND flash prices are up 90 per cent in the same period. As a result, the total manufacturing cost of an entry-level phone (priced below $200) has jumped by over 25 per cent. Companies have little choice but to pass on these increases to consumers. Counterpoint estimates overall retail price hikes of $30-60 for budget phones this year, and up to $200 for premium models.