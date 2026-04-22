Packaging costs to dent alcobev margins by up to 200 bps, says Crisil

Higher packaging costs driven by supply chain disruptions amid the ongoing West Asia conflict are set to weigh on alcohol beverage (alcobev) firms, according to a latest report by Crisil Ratings.

Crisil said alcobev manufacturers in India are likely to see their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins decline by 150–200 basis points this financial year.

Revenue growth is also expected to moderate to 5–7 per cent, significantly lower than the 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) recorded over the past three fiscals.

The rating agency attributed the pressure primarily to a shortage of glass bottles and rising packaging costs.

The industry, dominated by spirits and beer which together account for over 95 per cent of the market, is facing supply constraints linked to disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) availability. LNG is a key input in glass manufacturing. Disruptions in LNG supply due to geopolitical tensions have forced glass manufacturers to cut production by about 35–40 per cent. This has led to a shortage of bottles across industries and pushed up prices. Packaging forms a substantial portion of costs for alcobev firms. Crisil noted that packaging accounts for about 35 per cent of net revenue for beer makers and around 25 per cent for spirits producers. Of this, nearly two-thirds is spent on glass bottles.