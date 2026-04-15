Panic booking of LPG cylinders recedes as deliveries exceed bookings

On March 9, the government had directed all refineries operating in the country to use entire C3 and C4 streams for LPG production. The order was later tweaked to divert minimum quantities of these molecules for certain critical sectors.

As India’s energy supplies remain disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with US President Donald Trump the importance of keeping the maritime chokepoint open and secure, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The leaders also reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation between India and the US across various sectors, he added.