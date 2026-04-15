Panic booking of LPG cylinders recedes as deliveries exceed bookings

In an inter-ministerial briefing, the government said the average sale of auto LPG has increased to around 282 tonnes per day in April so far, compared to an average of 177 tonnes per day during February.
Meanwhile, the government also increased quantities of C3 and C4 streams for critical sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and petrochemicals, and food and public distribution, to 1,000 tonnes per day from 800 tonnes per day earlier, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).
C3 and C4 streams, which include propane, butane, propylene and butenes, are hydrocarbons primarily used for the production of LPG and petrochemicals.