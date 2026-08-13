Parle Products has retained its position for the 14th consecutive year as the most chosen in-home fast-moving consumer goods brand, while Britannia has topped the out-of-home rankings, according to Brand Footprint India 2026, a report by Worldpanel by Numerator.

The rankings were determined by Consumer Reach Points (CRP), a measure combining how many consumers buy a brand and how often they do so over a calendar year.

In the in-home category, Britannia stood at number 2, followed by Amul at the third spot, Clinic Plus at number 4 and Surf Excel taking the fifth position.

In out-of-home, Balaji took the second spot, with Haldiram’s, Cadbury and Amul coming in at numbers 3, 4 and 5.