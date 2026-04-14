Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 16% to 442,460 units in March: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 16% to 442,460 units in March: Siam

Two-wheeler sales rose 19.3 per cent to 19,76,128 units last month as against 16,56,939 units in March last year

auto sector, passenger vehicles
Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 381,358 units in March 2025
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 2:09 PM IST
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Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 442,460 units in March this year, industry body Siam said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 381,358 units in March 2025.

Two-wheeler sales rose 19.3 per cent to 19,76,128 units last month as against 16,56,939 units in March last year, Siam said in a statement.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 21.4 per cent last month at 76,273 units as against 62,813 units in the year-ago period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Passenger Vehiclespassenger vehicle salespassenger vehicle exports

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

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