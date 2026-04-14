Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 16% to 442,460 units in March: Siam

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 442,460 units in March this year, industry body Siam said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 381,358 units in March 2025.

Two-wheeler sales rose 19.3 per cent to 19,76,128 units last month as against 16,56,939 units in March last year, Siam said in a statement.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 21.4 per cent last month at 76,273 units as against 62,813 units in the year-ago period, it added.