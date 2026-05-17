Patient capital finds its edge in a volatile market amid AI, market anxiety

Asked which consumer categories in India remained undervalued, Anand identified two.
Vitamins, minerals, and supplements remained underpenetrated and underserved despite growing global interest. This trend, he said, was signalled by Unilever's acquisition of Grüns, a supplements company. India, he said, still lacked enough brands in the space.
He also pointed to hydration products — dissolvable nutritional flavouring powders positioned as healthier alternatives to soft drinks — as a promising category gaining traction globally but still nascent in India. Both trends, he said, reflected rising consumer demand for healthier lifestyles. He expected health and wellness to be a priority investment area for Verlinvest in the years ahead.