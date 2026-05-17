Patient capital finds its edge in a volatile market amid AI, market anxiety

The firm's managing director and head of Asia, Arjun Anand, said India's consumer market in 2026 was being shaped by three simultaneous pressures: Middle East-driven inflationary risk, AI-fuelled caution among white-collar consumers, and the rapid rise of quick commerce, and that brands pairing value with convenience were best positioned to capitalise.

India's PE market has been dealing with longer exit cycles and rising LP scrutiny on distributions and exit visibility. According to EY-IVCA, fundraising hit an all-time high of $23.2 billion in 2025, yet 2026 has started cautiously amid geopolitical pressures and equity market volatility.

“The war in the Middle East continues to be a serious concern and can potentially create hugely inflationary headwinds for India,” Anand said. “The rising price of oil will affect and disrupt the supply chain behind the overwhelming majority of consumer goods that Indians need. This inflation is on the horizon, and we don't know how long it will last or how high it will go, which businesses and consumers both need to prepare for.”