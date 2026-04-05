Payments industry must target beyond growth as RBI shifts focus to risk

“Building a truly UPI-like cross-border experience — instant, interoperable and near-zero cost — will require multilateral consensus, not just Indian ambition. The direction is right. The distance, however, is considerable,” says Jain. At the retail level, UPI is now live in eight-plus countries. Project Nexus — a Bank for International Settlements-led initiative connecting instant payment systems of India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand — is expected to go live by 2026-end. “Payments Vision 2028” prioritises cross-border efficiency, proposing single-window authorisation and periodic benchmarking of transaction costs and speed.

The document may catalyse a shift towards even more sophisticated payment architecture. “It is moving payments from a high-growth business to a regulated utility. The key challenge in our digital payments ecosystem is no longer reach, but deepening trust, strengthening infrastructure and enhancing global integration,” notes Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner (financial services risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat. And while this will increase compliance costs for payment companies, over the long term, as the market evolves, the ecosystem will grow more confidently through increased adoption by last-mile customers. “This nudge toward a regulated, data-driven, and risk-sensitive ecosystem by the RBI will result in value accruing to those enabling stability, compliance, and system-wide intelligence rather than transaction volume alone. Payments in India are transitioning from a growth story to a governance story,” he adds.