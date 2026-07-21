Pet parents have food brands on a short leash with focus on transparency

Blep is another pet food brand whose founder Ravi Rathi has consumed his own pet food. In a video posted on the brand’s social media pages, Rathi is seen eating a spoonful of chicken zucchini and chicken broth. Gupta tasted Smylo’s tuna-flavoured cat food. Both videos gained traction and are pinned to the respective brands’ Instagram pages. “I can literally do it with any packet to refute the claim that it was a special packet,” says Gupta.

According to Gupta, the idea was to build trust in the quality of the ingredients being used. “The core ingredients are chicken or fish, which are part of human meals as well. So we wanted to convey that we are eliminating anything that’s not fit for human consumption,” he says, adding that he could do the same with any packet of the product. “We would love to be that transparent and break the taboo of pet food being gross,” he says.