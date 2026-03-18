Petrol dealers may face cash crunch as OMCs seek advance payments

Meanwhile, the government said India has adequate crude supplies despite the crisis in West Asia. Petrol pumps across the country remain well-stocked, with no reports of dryouts, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Wednesday.

India has been affected by the crisis in West Asia, from where it sources a significant share of its energy needs. The country depends on imports for around 90 per cent of its crude requirement, and 50 per cent and 60 per cent of its natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas needs, respectively.