Petronet LNG awaits clarity on Sep Qatar cargoes amid shipping disruption

India’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), is awaiting clarity from QatarEnergy on the delivery of LNG cargoes in September as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, said MD & CEO Akshay Kumar Singh.

Petronet has a long-term supply agreement with QatarEnergy for 7.5 million tonnes of LNG a year. QatarEnergy halted LNG production in early March after Iranian attacks on its Ras Laffan facilities and declared force majeure on LNG supplies. “Qatar has extended force majeure till August. They have not given any definite plan for supply of LNG for September,” said Singh in a post-results media call.

Since the force majeure was declared, 56 LNG cargoes contracted by PLL from Qatar have been affected. Under the deal, QatarEnergy can supply these cargoes by April 2028, the expiration date of the current agreement. India is importing LNG from the US, Oman, Nigeria, and other countries that bypass the troubled Strait of Hormuz to meet domestic demand, said Singh. Qatar is India’s largest LNG supplier, accounting for almost 50 per cent of the country’s total imports prior to the conflict. In the first quarter of 2026-27, Petronet LNG reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,132 crore. The company’s revenue from operations declined 53 per cent to Rs 5,554 crore in the June quarter.

Petronet LNG Ltd’s Dahej terminal processed 192 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the April-June quarter of FY27, down from 207 TBTU in the corresponding quarter a year ago and 201 TBTU in the previous quarter ended March 31. The company’s overall LNG volumes processed stood at 207 TBTU in Q1FY27, compared with 220 TBTU in the year-ago quarter and 219 TBTU in the previous quarter. Capacity utilisation at the Dahej terminal fell to 66 per cent in the quarter, from 92 per cent in Q1FY26 and 90 per cent in Q4FY26. The decline in utilisation was partly due to an increase in the terminal’s capacity. Following the commissioning of its regasification expansion project, Dahej’s capacity has risen to 22.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from 17.5 MTPA. Accordingly, capacity utilisation for Q1FY27 has been calculated on the revised 22.5 MTPA capacity base, the company said.