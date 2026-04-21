Pharma growth steady in Q4, but US drag and costs weigh on margins

India’s pharmaceutical and healthcare companies are set to report steady revenue growth in Q4FY26, although brokerages continue to flag pressure on profitability amid a weak US generics cycle and rising costs.

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to post revenue growth of 8–10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, but profitability is likely to remain under strain.

Motilal Oswal pegs revenue growth at around 9 per cent Y-o-Y with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth of about 5.4 per cent.

Estimates from Nuvama Institutional Equities and B&K peg it around 10–10.4 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

On the earnings front, estimates differ sharply, with Motilal and Nuvama indicating a marginal 6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit after tax (PAT) against B&K’s expectation of around 9 per cent growth for its coverage universe.

The pressure is largely attributed to weak US generics performance — particularly erosion in the cancer drug generic Revlimid — along with rising competition in high-margin products. It is also because of elevated marketing and research and development (R&D) spends, including front-loaded costs tied to the semaglutide launch in India.