Pharma haircare market in India finds its growth roots in young patients

For the pharmaceutical haircare market in India, profitability is more than skin-deep.

Being part of the broader dermatology segment, haircare is growing more than twice as fast as the sector it belongs to, with demand being driven by the increasing awareness of hair-loss treatment, newer formu­lations, and younger patients seeking medical intervention.

The haircare market grew 24.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,287 crore in the moving annual total (MAT) ended September 2026, as against 10.7 per cent growth in the overall dermatology market, according to the PharmaTrac data, reviewed by Business Standard.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, Commercial, Pharmarack AWACS, said the category had expanded nearly 78 per cent over four years, from ₹724 crore in MAT September 2022 to ₹1,287 crore in September 2026.

Minoxidil-based treatments account for a substantial portion of the market. Standalone minoxidil recorded MAT sales of ₹456.5 crore, growing 13.6 per cent, while minoxidil-finasteride combinations grew 32 per cent to ₹315.1 crore. Together, the two categories account for nearly 60 per cent of haircare sales. Hair restorers grew 28.9 per cent to ₹201.3 crore.

Haircare unit sales also grew 18.7 per cent on an MAT basis, underscoring the role of rising demand rather than prices alone.

According to Sapale, growth led by volumes contr­i­buted 20.5 percentage points to September’s increase, while new products contri­buted 9.5 percentage points and price growth 7.2 percentage points.

Growth picked up in September, with haircare sales surging 37.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹132.6 crore against 14.7 per cent growth in the dermatology market.

Sandeep Khandelwal, chief executive officer (Asia, Africa, Australia, CISUR & Global Generics India), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said the growth reflected a structural expansion of the category rather than just higher spending by existing patients.

“Hair loss is increasingly being recognised as a medical condition that can be diagnosed and managed, prompting more people to consult dermatologists earlier instead of relying only on cosmetic solutions,” he said.

Khandelwal also pointed to a greater interest among younger adults, supported by improved access to information, growing health awareness, and greater willingness to discuss hair-loss concerns.