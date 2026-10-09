Pharmacy margin cap may lead to tariff recalibration: Max Healthcare MD

The CCI has examined excessive pricing and restrictions on external purchases of medicines and consumables. Should patients have the freedom to buy these outside hospitals?
The CCI's May 21, 2026 order, following a nearly decade-long investigation, recognised super-speciality healthcare as an integrated care delivery system. It noted that patients receive pre-admission estimates covering procedures, medicines, diagnostics and rooms, enabling informed choices, and are not subject to structural or operational lock-in.
Medicines administered during hospitalisation are not simply retail products. They involve procurement, storage, cold-chain management, preparation, administration and monitoring. Hospitals are responsible for treatment outcomes, making medicine quality and provenance critical. They would be hard-pressed to assume complete responsibility without sufficient control over medicine supply.