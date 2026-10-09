Pharmacy margin cap may lead to tariff recalibration: Max Healthcare MD

As hospitals face increasing scrutiny over treatment costs, pharmacy mark-ups and profitability, Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi argues that regulating individual components of hospital bills without accounting for the broader cost of care could affect the sector's financial sustainability. He maintains that hospital pricing also covers clinical services that are not separately billed, and calls for greater transparency, wider insurance coverage and policy measures to reduce the cost of adding healthcare capacity. In an emailed interview with Sohini Das, Soi discusses the economics of hospital care, regulatory scrutiny of medicine mark-ups and reforms needed to improve affordability and expand healthcare capacity.Edited excerpts: