Piramal Pharma to stay away from generic GLP-1 race amid global rush

Piramal Pharma is staying away from the increasingly crowded generic GLP-1 peptide manufacturing market despite the global rush into obesity-drug supply chains, choosing instead to focus on niche, higher-margin peptide opportunities as it prepares for a recovery in its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business.

"We're not necessarily looking at the GLP-1s. We're looking at more niche peptides that have their own markets," Chairperson Nandini Piramal told Business Standard.

The company is focusing on specialised, science-led peptide opportunities rather than large-scale commodity manufacturing linked to blockbuster obesity drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide.

"We don't do the large-scale commodity opportunities. We're looking at more niche, science-led peptides," she said.

"We don't like very commoditised places because there won't be any margin left when you've got 30 brands or 50 brands of a GLP-1. It's going to be a slog," Piramal said.

Piramal said it is consciously avoiding highly commoditised segments where margins could come under pressure.

The comments come at a time when several global and Indian CDMO players are investing aggressively in peptide manufacturing capacity amid surging demand for obesity and diabetes drugs. Industry observers have increasingly raised concerns about whether the sector could face excess capacity once the current wave of expansion projects comes on stream.

The company's peptide facilities are relatively small and geared towards specialised opportunities rather than mass-market GLP-1 manufacturing.

The strategy comes as Piramal seeks to revive growth in its CDMO business after a difficult FY26. The segment reported revenue of ₹4,915 crore in FY26, down 10 percent year-on-year, hurt by inventory destocking in a large on-patent commercial product and slower early-stage order inflows during the first half.

Piramal, however, indicated that the destocking cycle that weighed on performance has now run its course.

"It is behind us. It is complete," she said.