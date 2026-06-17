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Pizza Hut struggles in India as Yum, franchisees seek revival strategy

As Yum Brands agrees to sell Pizza Hut globally, its Indian franchise partners Devyani International and Sapphire Foods are grappling with weak demand and negative same-store sales growth

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On Tuesday, Yum! Brands announced that Pizza Hut, excluding Mainland China, will be acquired by LongRange Capital for approximately $1.5 billion
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 7:43 PM IST
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Yum! Brands has agreed to sell Pizza Hut globally for $2.7 billion. In India, its partners — Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India — are in the midst of a merger, with the pizza chain struggling to grow in the country.
 
On Tuesday, Yum! Brands announced that Pizza Hut, excluding Mainland China, will be acquired by LongRange Capital for approximately $1.5 billion and, under an agreement with Yum!, Pizza Hut China will be sold to Yum China for approximately $1.2 billion, it said in a release.
 
In India, Pizza Hut is seeing soft demand across both partners. During their January-March quarter conference calls, both partners reported soft demand. Devyani International’s management told investors that it is going back to basics for the pizza chain to identify gaps in its product offerings and pricing, while reassessing quality.
 
Manish Dawar, president and group chief executive officer (CEO) at Devyani International, said, “Pizza Hut is back to basics; maybe during the course of the year we will come back to you with the complete strategy in terms of how we are trying to approach various brands.”
 
Its same-store sales growth (SSSG) for FY26 stood at -5.3 per cent. Pizza Hut’s revenue for Devyani International declined 1.6 per cent to ₹720.6 crore.
 
Sapphire Foods India also stated in its investor presentation that it is being cautious with store expansion for the pizza chain. Its SSSG stood at -9 per cent in the previous financial year. Revenue from Pizza Hut also declined 7 per cent in FY26 to ₹506.5 crore.
 
Earlier this year, both companies announced that the merger would be carried out through a share-swap ratio under which Devyani International will issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire Foods India. As part of the acquisition, Devyani International will acquire 19 KFC restaurants currently operated by Yum! India in Hyderabad.
 
“It (Pizza Hut in India) continues to be challenging. However, our strategy of dine-in-forward omnichannel, with emphasis on great food and a great dine-in experience, continues to deliver double-digit SSSG and EBITDA delta in Tamil Nadu, the only exclusive Sapphire market, versus the rest of the country,” Sanjay Purohit, group CEO at Sapphire Foods, told investors.
 
He also said, “For our number two brand, we've got to invest behind advertising, creating top of mind and consideration amongst consumers, and there is a big market share play that is possible.”
 
   

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Topics :Pizza HutSapphire Foodsrestaurants

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:43 PM IST

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