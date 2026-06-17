Pizza Hut struggles in India as Yum, franchisees seek revival strategy

Earlier this year, both companies announced that the merger would be carried out through a share-swap ratio under which Devyani International will issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire Foods India. As part of the acquisition, Devyani International will acquire 19 KFC restaurants currently operated by Yum! India in Hyderabad.
“It (Pizza Hut in India) continues to be challenging. However, our strategy of dine-in-forward omnichannel, with emphasis on great food and a great dine-in experience, continues to deliver double-digit SSSG and EBITDA delta in Tamil Nadu, the only exclusive Sapphire market, versus the rest of the country,” Sanjay Purohit, group CEO at Sapphire Foods, told investors.