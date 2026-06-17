Pizza Hut struggles in India as Yum, franchisees seek revival strategy

Yum! Brands has agreed to sell Pizza Hut globally for $2.7 billion. In India, its partners — Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India — are in the midst of a merger, with the pizza chain struggling to grow in the country.

On Tuesday, Yum! Brands announced that Pizza Hut, excluding Mainland China, will be acquired by LongRange Capital for approximately $1.5 billion and, under an agreement with Yum!, Pizza Hut China will be sold to Yum China for approximately $1.2 billion, it said in a release.

In India, Pizza Hut is seeing soft demand across both partners. During their January-March quarter conference calls, both partners reported soft demand. Devyani International’s management told investors that it is going back to basics for the pizza chain to identify gaps in its product offerings and pricing, while reassessing quality.

Manish Dawar, president and group chief executive officer (CEO) at Devyani International, said, “Pizza Hut is back to basics; maybe during the course of the year we will come back to you with the complete strategy in terms of how we are trying to approach various brands.”

Its same-store sales growth (SSSG) for FY26 stood at -5.3 per cent. Pizza Hut’s revenue for Devyani International declined 1.6 per cent to ₹720.6 crore.