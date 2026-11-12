PLI schemes boost manufacturing, but MSME gains remain largely indirect

The production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have mobilised substantial investment and production across 14 manufacturing sectors, but their direct benefits for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been uneven and mostly indirect, according to a mid-course assessment by NITI Aayog and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

As of March 2026, the schemes had attracted ₹2.40 trillion in investment (76 per cent of the full-tenure target) and generated production worth ₹22.66 trillion (64 per cent of the target). Employment, however, stood at only 8.49 lakh — just 28 per cent of the target of around 30.2 lakh. Incentives disbursed were ₹35,354 crore, or 18.5 per cent of the total outlay of about ₹1.91 lakh crore.

The report notes that PLI schemes were never designed primarily as MSME schemes. Their benefits to smaller enterprises are expected to flow mainly through supply-chain linkages, ancillary manufacturing, technology diffusion and market access created by larger anchor firms. Realising these benefits, it says, will require complementary interventions on technology, finance, skills and market access. Sectoral picture for MSMEs. In pharmaceuticals, large firms accounted for roughly 61 per cent of production under the scheme. Mid-sized companies performed reasonably well, but MSMEs recorded more modest gains in production, employment and especially exports. The assessment points to structural constraints of scale and market access that smaller firms face in converting incentives into competitive growth.

White goods (air conditioners and LED lights) stand out as a relatively positive case. The scheme saw participation from 26 MSME applicants. More significantly, domestic value addition (DVA — the share of a product’s value that is created within India) rose from about 20 per cent in FY20 to 55 per cent by FY25, with local manufacturing of critical components such as compressors, copper tubes, motors and electronic parts. This is one of the clearer examples of PLI supporting a broader industrial ecosystem beyond final assembly. In telecom and networking products, both MSME and non-MSME beneficiaries recorded growth in sales and exports. However, the scheme does not mandate domestic value addition, allowing firms to import components, assemble them in India and still claim incentives. This limits the extent to which increased manufacturing translates into opportunities for domestic component suppliers.

In food processing, overall performance was reasonably positive, driven largely by bigger companies. However, MSMEs making innovative or organic products — a separate category under the scheme — recorded more uneven results, reflecting challenges of scale, access to capital and market reach. The report highlights several important gaps from an MSME perspective. There is no consolidated cross-sector assessment of how many MSME suppliers actually benefited from PLI-driven demand. It also does not systematically track whether micro enterprises grew into small ones, or small enterprises into medium ones, because of orders from PLI beneficiaries. Comparable data on procurement from Indian MSMEs and on technology absorption or productivity gains among suppliers are also limited. These are gaps in the evidence presented rather than definitive proof that such benefits failed to materialise, the assessment notes.

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) said NITI Aayog’s assessment demonstrates that performance-linked incentives can stimulate investment and industrial scale. However, the next challenge is to ensure that the resulting manufacturing expansion also creates opportunities for existing MSMEs to grow. “India needs an industrial policy that rewards enterprises not merely for remaining small, but for becoming larger, more productive and internationally competitive,” Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general, FISME, said. “The next generation of PLI should therefore combine support for large anchor investments with explicit incentives for supplier development, technology absorption and enterprise scaling. Its success should be measured not only by the production of beneficiary firms but also by the growth of the wider domestic industrial ecosystem," he added.