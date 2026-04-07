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PLI schemes: Ministries, departments to identify local value-addition gaps

Government reviews DVA violations under PLI schemes as firms struggle with localisation targets, highlighting gaps in supply chains and innovation capacity

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Fourteen PLI schemes, launched more than five years ago across key strategic sectors, were designed to turn India into a manufacturing powerhouse.
Shreya NandiAashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:46 PM IST
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A high-level government panel, headed by the Cabinet secretary, has directed ministries and departments to review violations of domestic value addition (DVA) requirements under production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes within their remit, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
They have also been asked to submit details to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the scheme’s nodal coordinator, to enable the preparation of a consolidated report, according to the sources. 
Queries sent to the Cabinet Secretariat in this connection remained unanswered. 
Fourteen PLI schemes, launched more than five years ago across key strategic sectors, were designed to turn India into a manufacturing powerhouse — attracting investment, curbing imports and sharpening export competitiveness. 
Under such schemes, companies receive “incentives” only after meeting defined criteria, including incremental sales, minimum investment thresholds and, in some cases, mandatory DVA norms. 
DVA — the share of local value embedded in a finished product — is crucial to the schemes’ ambition to reduce import dependence. Yet companies across sectors have struggled to meet the government’s strict DVA thresholds. 
In the advanced chemical cell (ACC) scheme, for instance, most minerals required for cell production are not available domestically and must be imported. A 60 per cent DVA requirement is therefore widely seen as unrealistic. Uncertainty over future raw material availability only deepens the challenge. 
Even in more successful programmes, such as those for mobile phones and large electronic components, raising DVA further depends on the localisation of critical parts, including printed circuit boards, memory chips, camera enclosures and lenses, a senior government official said.
 
“The production lines for these components take years to establish and integrate effectively into domestic manufacturing or assembly,” the official added.
 
A second constraint lies in the limited ownership of intellectual property among Indian firms, particularly in core design elements and capital goods, another official said. “This reduces per-unit value addition, both in terms of genuinely domestic components and the revenues accruing to local companies.”
 
In some cases, including the telecom equipment PLI, overall DVA has remained in the low single digits, one of the officials said.
 
Trade economist Biswajit Dhar argued the approach risks echoing elements of the old licence-control regime, with the government trying to control manufacturing.
 
“Setting targets -- produce X to receive incentives worth Y -- creates a compliance-heavy system policed by inspectors, rather than one that rewards innovation,” Dhar said. He added that policy should focus on fostering innovation and creating incentives that organically raise domestic value addition.

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Topics :Cabinet SecretaryDPIITPLI schemeElectronics manufacturing

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:46 PM IST

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