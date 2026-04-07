PLI schemes: Ministries, departments to identify local value-addition gaps

Even in more successful programmes, such as those for mobile phones and large electronic components, raising DVA further depends on the localisation of critical parts, including printed circuit boards, memory chips, camera enclosures and lenses, a senior government official said.
“The production lines for these components take years to establish and integrate effectively into domestic manufacturing or assembly,” the official added.
A second constraint lies in the limited ownership of intellectual property among Indian firms, particularly in core design elements and capital goods, another official said. “This reduces per-unit value addition, both in terms of genuinely domestic components and the revenues accruing to local companies.”