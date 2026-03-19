PM Modi calls for global investment as power sector needs $2.2 trillion

India presents a massive investment opportunity across the power and energy value chain, with an estimated $2.2 trillion needed over the next two decades. At the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the global community to invest in India.

“I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India, and scale with India,” Modi said, adding that the country needs considerable investment to modernise its power sector.

Speaking at the event, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said India will require around $2.2 trillion in investment over the next two decades to support the energy transition across sub-segments of the sector.

He said India has built the “hardware” of the sector, including generation capacity and transmission networks. “The next phase will depend equally on the software of the sector, including regulatory frameworks, market design, pricing mechanisms, and institutional innovation,” he said. This will require time-of-day tariffs, demand response, and flexible generation, he added. Addressing the audience, Power Minister Manohar Lal said India is planning to implement an undersea power transmission cable network with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative. “If we create an undersea cable network with the UAE, a large part of the world can come together under this vision,” Lal said. On connectivity with other countries, he said India’s link with Sri Lanka is close to completion, alongside partnerships with neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, where power is already traded.