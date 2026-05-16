PM Modi invites Dutch firms to design, innovate, manufacture in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Dutch companies to design, innovate and manufacture in India, saying the country offers immense opportunities.

In his remarks at the CEO Roundtable, the Prime Minister said today's India is a symbol of scale and stability, and no country in the world can match its speed in infrastructure, clean energy, and connectivity.

This is why India is contributing 17 per cent to global growth, the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising that the government has transformed India's economic DNA through continuous reforms, Modi said that to give policy predictability to the private sector and increase opportunities for them, the country has opened up space, mining, and nuclear energy for the private sector.

"We are continuously reducing compliance and increasing the ease of doing business. We have recently carried out next-generation reforms in taxation, labour code, and governance," he informed the business leaders at the roundtable. Modi further said manufacturing in India is becoming very cost-effective, and in the services sector it has become the engine of efficiency and innovation on the strength of its talent. He informed the gathering that all the global technology companies have opened up their global capability centres in India. "We invite all of you to design and innovate in India. There can be no better time for this than today," Modi said.