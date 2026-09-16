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PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2026, over 500 firms set to attend

The three-day event beginning September 17 will focus on the semiconductor ecosystem and is expected to attract companies and startups from more than 20 countries worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, in Sanand, Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Aashish Aryan
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:40 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of Semicon India on Thursday. The three-day event, focused on building the entire ecosystem from silicon to semiconductors, is likely to draw over 500 global and Indian companies, as well as startups from over 20 countries.
 
The 2025 edition of Semicon India, held between September 2nd and 4th last year, saw more than 35,000 registrations from various participants, and over 20,000 people visiting the exhibition booths in person. More than 350 companies from 18 countries participated in the last edition of the summit.
 
Key details of Semicon 2026:
 
  • No. of Indian firms expected: 300
  • No. of foreign firms expected: 100
  • No. of startups expected: 100+
  • No. of country pavilions: 7 (Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, and Sweden)
  • No. of Indian states expected: 9
  • Key participants: NXP, Intel, Micron, Lam Research, SanDisk, Tata Electronics
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    Topics :Narendra Modisemiconductorsemiconductor industry

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    First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

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