PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2026, over 500 firms set to attend
The three-day event beginning September 17 will focus on the semiconductor ecosystem and is expected to attract companies and startups from more than 20 countries worldwide
The three-day event beginning September 17 will focus on the semiconductor ecosystem and is expected to attract companies and startups from more than 20 countries worldwide
Key details of Semicon 2026:
- No. of Indian firms expected: 300
- No. of foreign firms expected: 100
- No. of startups expected: 100+
- No. of country pavilions: 7 (Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, and Sweden)
First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:13 PM IST