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PM's call for cut in forex spend great for hospitality sector: IHCL MD, CEO

IHCL to spend Rs 1,200 crore capex in FY27

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL
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Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL
Gulveen Aulakh
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 10:54 PM IST
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The Prime Minister’s clarion call to Indians to avoid non-essential foreign travel, and ease the burden on foreign exchange reserves may well benefit India’s leading hospitality chains, said top management at Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), the parent firm of Taj Hotels.
 
“People doing their destination weddings in India and curtailing foreign travel to save foreign exchange, we see that as an opportunity for us, given that more than 88 per cent of our business and footprint is in India,” IHCL Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal told Business Standard. He was speaking after the company issued its 2025-2026 (FY26) results on Monday.
 
“Even if it is working from drivable destinations like we saw during Covid, and when those restrictions were removed, our homestay business really saw massive spurt. With about 200 bungalows in operation, there is just that much more to offer now, and we will be able to tap that opportunity. Overall, we feel that this will be good for the domestic hospitality sector,” he added.
 
Amid a potential upside from higher share of domestic travel, the company plans a capex of ₹1,200 crore for FY27, higher than over ₹1,050 crore in FY26.
 
The top management would look at reviewing its targets of 700 hotels and ₹15,000 crore revenue under company’s "Accelerate 2030" strategy by end of FY27. “We are already at 630 hotels as of April 30, but whether to reset this or enhance it etc., is something we would probably look at towards the end of FY27 because the year in play has so many external factors,” he added.
 
In FY26, the company added three new brands taking the count to 14, with a record of 250 signings reaching a portfolio of 630 hotels with pipeline of 255 hotels, the largest in the industry. “We opened/on-boarded 130+ hotels through inorganic, and sustained organic growth, expanding IHCL’s brandscape in the luxury and experiential leisure segments, and scaling its footprint in the mid-scale segment,” he added.
 
As of March 2026, it had a gross cash balance of ₹4,345 crore, also giving it more fodder for acquisitions. In FY26, the company opened 30 hotels organically, and another 100 through acquisitions. In FY27, it plans to open 40-50 new hotels.
 
Indian Hotels reported a 10.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,247 crore in financial year 2026. The profit jumped 14.7 per cent to ₹645.4 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26, versus the same period in the previous year.
 
The company took into account the impact of the Labour Codes at ₹305 crore in the year, categorised under exceptional items. Revenue from operations grew 16.4 per cent to ₹9,971 crore from ₹8,565 crore, in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹3,477 crore, while Ebitda margin was 34.9 per cent, as of March 2026.
 
“For FY26, the company delivered on its guidance of double-digit revenue growth despite macro-headwinds. Q4 FY2026 marks sixteenth consecutive quarter of record performance... Notwithstanding the impact of West Asia conflict,” Chhatwal said.
 
The company’s Board recommended a dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share, higher than ₹2.25 per share in FY25.

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Topics :IHCLIndian Hotelshospitality

First Published: May 11 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

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