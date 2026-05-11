PM's call for cut in forex spend great for hospitality sector: IHCL MD, CEO

The Prime Minister’s clarion call to Indians to avoid non-essential foreign travel, and ease the burden on foreign exchange reserves may well benefit India’s leading hospitality chains, said top management at Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), the parent firm of Taj Hotels.

“People doing their destination weddings in India and curtailing foreign travel to save foreign exchange, we see that as an opportunity for us, given that more than 88 per cent of our business and footprint is in India,” IHCL Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal told Business Standard. He was speaking after the company issued its 2025-2026 (FY26) results on Monday.

“Even if it is working from drivable destinations like we saw during Covid, and when those restrictions were removed, our homestay business really saw massive spurt. With about 200 bungalows in operation, there is just that much more to offer now, and we will be able to tap that opportunity. Overall, we feel that this will be good for the domestic hospitality sector,” he added.

Amid a potential upside from higher share of domestic travel, the company plans a capex of ₹1,200 crore for FY27, higher than over ₹1,050 crore in FY26.