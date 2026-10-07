PM Surya Ghar crosses 17.5 GW; rooftop additions fall for 2nd month: Report

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana crossed 17.5 GW of installed residential rooftop solar capacity in September, even as monthly additions declined for the second consecutive month, JMK Research said in its monthly report published for September.

The scheme had reached 17,561 MW of installed residential rooftop capacity, covering 59,47,035 households, as of September 2026. Monthly residential rooftop additions stood at 1,375 MW, down from 1,407.32 MW in August, the report said.

Monthly additions slow

The September decline followed an 11.6 per cent month-on-month fall in August, when additions dropped to 1,407.32 MW from 1,592 MW in July, according toAugust report.

September's additions were therefore about 2.3 per cent lower than August. The monthly pace, however, remained above the June level of 960.88 MW. JMK's June report had recorded 13,245.33 MW of cumulative residential rooftop capacity and 44,87,665 households covered under the scheme at that stage.

Uttar Pradesh leads September additions Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest residential rooftop additions in September at 234.46 MW, followed by Maharashtra at 208.04 MW and Gujarat at 165.6 MW, JMK Research said. Together, the three states added 608.1 MW, accounting for about 44 per cent of the month's residential rooftop additions. The state-wise data also shows a shift in the monthly leadership compared with August. In August, Gujarat led rooftop solar additions with 628.7 MW, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 489.7 MW and Andhra Pradesh at 210.8 MW. Gap to March 2027 target The scheme aims to install rooftop solar systems in 10 million households by March 2027. The government has also set a target of adding 30 GW of residential rooftop solar capacity under the programme.

At 17.561 GW, the September capacity leaves a gap of 12.439 GW to the 30 GW target. With six months remaining from October 2026 through March 2027, the scheme would need to add an average of about 2.07 GW a month to reach the capacity target. That is about 51 per cent higher than the 1.375 GW added in September. The household target also leaves a gap of about 4.05 million households. Based on the September figure of 5.95 million households, the scheme would need to add roughly 0.68 million households a month through March 2027, compared with about 0.48 million households added between August and September.