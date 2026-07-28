PMS industry AUM rises 1.8% to ₹43 trn in June, client base surpasses 220k

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) industry recorded a steady rise in assets under management (AUM), which increased 1.8 per cent month-on-month to ₹43.3 trillion in June 2026, reflecting growing investor preference for customised and professionally managed investment solutions.

The growth continued to be driven by the discretionary segment, according to a report released by the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) on Tuesday.

The industry's client base also expanded nearly 4 per cent during the month to around 220,000 accounts, indicating broader investor participation in FY27.

Of the total AUM, the discretionary segment accounted for ₹ 36.72 trillion, while the non-discretionary segment managed assets worth ₹3.42 trillion, and the advisory category contributed ₹3.06 trillion.

Total inflows surged to ₹3.55 trillion in June from ₹4,085 crore in May, led by a sharp increase in discretionary inflows. Among asset classes, equity assets rose 1.4 per cent, plain debt increased 1.2 per cent, while investments in mutual funds jumped 14.6 per cent during the month. Domestic investors remained the key contributors, accounting for 91 per cent of the client base and 95 per cent of the industry's total AUM. Domestic AUM grew 1.9 per cent month-on-month, while foreign AUM declined marginally by 0.2 per cent. Further, PF and EPFO continued to anchor domestic assets, contributing nearly 79 per cent of domestic AUM. The steady addition of distributors also supported wider PMS adoption across the country.

Unlike mutual funds and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), PMS offers highly customised portfolios tailored to investors' requirements. Investors can also choose from different fee structures, ranging from fixed fees to performance-linked charges. Sebi's stringent disclosure and compliance requirements have further enhanced transparency and investor confidence in the segment. "India's wealth management landscape is undergoing a structural shift as investors increasingly seek customised, professionally managed investment solutions aligned with their long-term financial goals," APMI Vice Chairman Sushant Bhansali said. "The steady expansion in both assets and investor participation reflects growing confidence in the PMS ecosystem. As the industry evolves, continued focus on governance, transparency and investor-centric practices will be instrumental in strengthening trust and supporting the next phase of sustainable growth," he added.