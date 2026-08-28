PNGRB, EESL sign pact to deploy smart domestic PNG meters across CGD sector

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate demand aggregation and deploy smart domestic PNG meters across the city gas distribution (CGD) sector.

The collaboration aims to develop a structured ecosystem for the accelerated adoption of smart domestic PNG meters by bringing together CGD entities, technology providers, manufacturers, system integrators and other relevant stakeholders, they said.

Under the MoU, PNGRB will provide support by sharing information relating to standards, certification, regulatory developments, conformity assessment and inspection in smart domestic PNG metering. It will also facilitate stakeholder consultations and interactions.