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Poor management, workplace culture key reasons behind job switch: Report

A Genius HRTech survey found 47% of employees cited poor management or workplace culture as reasons to consider switching jobs

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Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 3:30 PM IST
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Career decisions are not driven by salary alone; rather, factors like poor management or workplace culture also play a key role for employees considering a job change, a report said on Sunday.

End-to-end workforce staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech Limited's September 2026 report revealed that 47 per cent of respondents cited poor management or workplace culture as a key reason for considering a job change, while 30 per cent pointed to compensation below market expectations.

The Genius HRTech report is based on inputs from 1,255 employees during September 1-30 across sectors, including Information Technology (IT), manufacturing, telecom, retail, finance and BFSI, FMCG and engineering, among others.

Further, the report found that 39 per cent of respondents would be more likely to stay with their current employer if offered better management, a healthier workplace culture or greater flexibility. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :jobsJobs IndiaJobs in Indiaworkplace

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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