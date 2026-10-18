Poor management, workplace culture key reasons behind job switch: Report

Career decisions are not driven by salary alone; rather, factors like poor management or workplace culture also play a key role for employees considering a job change, a report said on Sunday.

End-to-end workforce staffing and HR solutions provider Genius HRTech Limited's September 2026 report revealed that 47 per cent of respondents cited poor management or workplace culture as a key reason for considering a job change, while 30 per cent pointed to compensation below market expectations.

The Genius HRTech report is based on inputs from 1,255 employees during September 1-30 across sectors, including Information Technology (IT), manufacturing, telecom, retail, finance and BFSI, FMCG and engineering, among others.