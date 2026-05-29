Profitable products in AI world possible, says Thomas Jeng of OpenAI
OpenAI says rising AI token costs are not a long-term hurdle for startups, as Indian adoption of Codex and AI workflows accelerates sharplyShivani ShindeAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
OpenAI says rising AI token costs are not a long-term hurdle for startups, as Indian adoption of Codex and AI workflows accelerates sharplyShivani ShindeAjinkya Kawale Mumbai
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:48 PM IST