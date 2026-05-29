Profitable products in AI world possible, says Thomas Jeng of OpenAI

“They make a bet, which is a three-year bet. In the three-year and long-term bet, you will see that AI will always help you get a much more improved top line and bottom line, depending on which metrics you are using to drive that impact. If you are looking at it in the short term, it is going to be hard, but you also need to think in a broader perspective. If you do not start adopting it today and your competition is doing so, you will be far behind six months from now,” she told Business Standard.