Postal Department posts revenue of ₹15,296 crore for FY26: Scindia

The Department of Post has clocked revenue of Rs 15,296 crore for financial year 2025-26, a 16 per cent growth year-on-year, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Announcing the revenue scorecard after the Postal Department's annual business meet here, Scindia said the year has been "historic" for the department. He said that with sharp focus on deepening the reach of services, acquisition of customers and six sigma service level agreements with customers, the department is aiming for higher growth for FY27.

"...so it has been a very historic year for the Department of post...as you are aware, we've also come out with three new products. We are now looking at increasing the penetration of many of our services, acquiring new customers, performing against very strict 'Six Sigma' service level agreements with all our clients to post an even greater growth rate over the next fiscal year," Scindia told reporters.