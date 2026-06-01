Power demand hits all-time high in May amid intense heatwave conditions

India's power consumption grew 11.55 per cent year-on-year to 164.98 billion units (BU) in May, as heat wave conditions across the country pushed usage of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers, according to official data.

The country's total power consumption was 147.89 BU in May 2025.

The peak power demand jumped to an all-time record high of 270.82 GW last month from 230.99 GW recorded in May 2025 amid heat wave conditions.

The peak power demand touched an all-time record high for four days in a row in May this year.

The peak power demand was at a record high of 257.37 GW on May 18, 260.45 GW on May 19, 265.44 GW on May 20 and 270.82 GW on May 21.