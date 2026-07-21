Power discoms await revival as structural reform delays persist in India

"Structural reforms will be needed to put discoms on a sustainably improving trend, including spending for much needed modernisation," he said, adding that steady improvements in discoms' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and liquidity are only partly due to improving operational efficiencies such as lower electricity theft or network improvements. Instead, the stronger financials are largely backed by increased government subsidies, larger grants, and ad hoc cash injections.
"If subsidies were sustainable, the Indian state discoms could maintain a stable credit profile. However, herein lies the big risk. Given subsidies are increasing steadily in relation to state government revenues, maintaining such high levels of transfers to state discoms may not be sustainable over the long run," said Vernice Tan, also a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.