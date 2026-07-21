Power discoms await revival as structural reform delays persist in India

Meanwhile, the government has also taken a series of steps in the past few years to address the financial and operational issues being faced by discoms. For example, the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) Rule was introduced in 2022, which brought in a system of payment of current dues and also liquidation of past dues.

The government also introduced automatic pass-through of fuel cost for discoms in December 2022. Power procurement cost, of which fuel is the primary component, accounts for 70-80 per cent of the total ACS and had been a major burden for utilities in their effort to bridge the gap between ACS and ARR. However, the new rule enabled automatic and monthly pass-through of fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharges (FPPAS) to consumers, reducing the need for prior approval from regulatory commissions. This resolved the historical issue of lack of cost-reflective tariffs to a large extent. The improved health of discoms is also due in part to the efforts taken to speed up smart metering, and the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched in 2021. The RDSS is being implemented as a reforms-based and results-linked scheme that provides for financial assistance for distribution infrastructure works to discoms subject to meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achievement of basic minimum benchmarks.