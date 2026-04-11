Power firms in Haryana seek rule change to defer fuel surcharge recovery

Power distribution companies in Haryana have approached the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking relaxation in rules related to recovery of fuel surcharge, officials said on Saturday.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) have filed petitions requesting amendments to Regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024 for financial year 2025-26.

As per existing rules, additional costs arising from fuel and power purchase are recovered from consumers on a monthly basis through the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).

The discoms have proposed to defer the monthly recovery and instead recover the amount in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories.