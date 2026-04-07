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Power ministry pushes insurance surety bonds as bank guarantee alternative

Centre asks states to accept insurance surety bonds in power procurement to ease liquidity constraints, reduce credit exposure, and boost participation across energy projects

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ISBs provide financial security equivalent to bank guarantees, while significantly reducing credit exposure and liquidity constraints, and allowing their use will ensure policy consistency across segments, the ministry said.
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:53 PM IST
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The power ministry has asked all states and power procurement agencies to allow insurance surety bonds (ISBs) as an alternative to bank guarantees or bid security across all power procurement frameworks. The move is expected to improve ease of doing business and facilitate wider and more competitive participation in the sector.
 
ISBs provide financial security equivalent to bank guarantees, while significantly reducing credit exposure and liquidity constraints, and allowing their use will ensure policy consistency across segments, the ministry said.
 
The ministry has already incorporated provisions for ISBs in the Standard Bidding Guidelines for renewable energy projects — including solar, wind, hybrid, and firm and dispatchable RE (FDRE) projects — apart from pumped storage and transmission projects.
 
"All states and procuring utilities are advised to suitably incorporate provisions for acceptance of ISBs, or any other instruments permitted under the General Financial Rules, as valid instruments for bid security and performance security in their bidding documents, including those for long-term, medium-term, and short-term power procurement, as well as battery energy storage systems," the ministry said.
 
The introduction of ISBs is in line with the Ministry of Finance’s 2022 amendment to the General Financial Rules, which stated that ISBs are recognised as an acceptable alternative to bank guarantees for bid and performance security.
 
The 2022 amendment in the GFR had said that bid security may be accepted in the form of ISBs, account payee demand draft, fixed deposit receipt, banker’s cheque, or bank guarantee from any of the commercial banks, or payment online in an acceptable form, safeguarding the purchaser’s interest in all respects.

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Topics :Industry NewsPower SectorInsurancePower ministry

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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