Power Ministry sets market-rate norms for transmission land compensation

The Ministry of Power has issued fresh guidelines for determining compensation to landowners for the Right of Way (RoW) required for inter-state transmission system (ISTS) lines, Times of India (TOI) reported. The framework provides a process to determine land value when the prevailing market rate is higher than the circle rate.

The guidelines, issued on Wednesday, aim to address RoW-related disputes that can delay transmission projects. The government has been revising the RoW framework since June 2024, with further supplementary guidelines issued in March 2025 and amendments to it in December 2025.

What has changed

The fresh guidelines laid out a formal mechanism for determining the market value of land where the circle rate does not reflect the prevailing market rate, as per the TOI report.

In such cases, the land value will be determined by a Market Rate Committee (MRC). The committee will be headed by the District Magistrate, District Collector or Deputy Commissioner. It will also include a district-level Registration Department officer, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and an administrative representative of the local civic body. The chairperson can co-opt up to two additional members if required, the guidelines said, as reported by TOI. The determined land value will form the basis for compensation and will be communicated by the district administration to the Transmission Service Provider (TSP). “State governments may adopt these guidelines in their entirety or issue their own modified policy,” the Power Ministry said, as quoted by BusinessLine.

How land value will be determined In normal cases, compensation will be based on the circle rate, guideline value, or rates prescribed under the relevant Stamp Act, the reports said. Where the prevailing market rate is higher than the circle rate, the MRC will determine the land value based on the prevailing market rate. For this assessment, the district administration will select three land valuers from the list of valuers empanelled by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India ( IBBI ). The valuers should preferably be from the same state. If an adequate pool is not available, valuers from adjoining states can be considered, the BusinessLine report said.

Notably, the amendment in December 2025 to the supplementary guidelines had already changed the valuation process to require the MRC to appoint three IBBI-empanelled valuers: one nominated by the landowners' representative, one by the TSP and one by the District Magistrate. The market-rate mechanism itself was introduced through the supplementary guidelines issued in March 2025. The guidelines issued in June 2024 had first linked compensation to the market value of land and raised compensation for tower-base areas to 200 per cent of land value, according to the Power Ministry. The amendment was made after the ministry found that the nomination of valuers and submission of valuation reports were taking too long.

What compensation covers The compensation framework distinguishes between the land used for tower foundations and the RoW corridor. Under the existing ISTS framework, as per the Power Ministry, compensation for the tower base is 200 per cent of the land value. Compensation for the RoW corridor is 30 per cent of land value in rural areas, 45 per cent in municipalities, nagar panchayats and other notified urban planning areas, and 60 per cent in municipal corporations and notified metropolitan areas. The guidelines apply to ISTS transmission lines of 66 kV and above. They do not cover sub-transmission and distribution lines below 66 kV, according to TOI.

What happens if a state has its own policy The central guidelines apply where a state government has not specified a method for determining land value. Where a state has its own RoW compensation policy, the state can continue to use it or adopt the Centre's framework with modifications. According to BusinessLine, the fresh guidelines specifically state that states can adopt the central guidelines in full or issue their own modified policy. Why the change matters for transmission projects RoW disputes have been a constraint on transmission-line construction, particularly projects meant to evacuate renewable energy. At least 25 of 164 under-construction ISTS projects were facing delays linked to land acquisition and clearances, according to data shared by the Ministry of Power with Parliament earlier this year. Of these, 24 were related to renewable-energy evacuation. The ministry told Parliament that “Delays due to RoW issues have affected project timelines.”