Power ministry weighs mandatory imported coal blending as stocks dwindle

The Ministry of Power is working on a proposal to mandate the use of imported coal for thermal power plants as one of the possibilities to deal with the critically low coal stock situation.

"This proposal is being discussed as one of the possibilities to deal with the coal situation," a senior power ministry official said, adding that no decision has been taken so far on the idea.

Coal inventories at India’s thermal power stations plunged to 22.9 million tonnes (mt) on September 19, dragging the fuel cover down to just seven days and constituting only 39 per cent of the normative stock.