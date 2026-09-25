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Power ministry weighs mandatory imported coal blending as stocks dwindle

Coal stocks at thermal power stations fell to 22.9 million tonnes on September 19, providing seven days of fuel cover, while 74 plants had critically low inventories

Coal, Coal India
Of the 190 thermal plants, 74 were grappling with critically depleted stockpiles, compared to 51 in August, according to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data | Image: Bloomberg
Nandini Keshari
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:15 PM IST
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The Ministry of Power is working on a proposal to mandate the use of imported coal for thermal power plants as one of the possibilities to deal with the critically low coal stock situation.
 
"This proposal is being discussed as one of the possibilities to deal with the coal situation," a senior power ministry official said, adding that no decision has been taken so far on the idea.
 
Coal inventories at India’s thermal power stations plunged to 22.9 million tonnes (mt) on September 19, dragging the fuel cover down to just seven days and constituting only 39 per cent of the normative stock.
 
Of the 190 thermal plants, 74 were grappling with critically depleted stockpiles, compared to 51 in August, according to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data.
 
The CEA deems coal stocks at power plants critical when they fall 25 per cent below the required inventory or when the plant is able to generate power for less than three days.
 
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Topics :Power ministrycoal stockThermal Power

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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