Power plants with critical coal levels rise to 58; experts say no crisis

"A plant falling below the applicable norm is not necessarily about to run out of coal. The headline count should be considered alongside the generating capacity affected, actual plant-level stocks, daily coal receipts against consumption, and any generation loss due to coal shortage," said Vikas Gaba, partner at KPMG in India. He added that while the elevated (shortage) number does not by itself indicate a national coal shortage, it requires careful and continuous monitoring of plant-level coal stocks, supplies and generation availability.
The last time coal stocks dwindled to worrisome levels was in 2021, when stocks at thermal power plants fell from about 29 MT in June to 8.1 MT in September. Stocks subsequently improved substantially, reaching a record 58.25 MT in June 2025, sufficient for around 25 days of consumption. "However, the current stress should not automatically be construed as comparable to, or as severe as, the 2021 episode unless coal stocks aggregate, stock adequacy against CEA norms, daily receipts versus consumption, and coal-related generation losses are compared on a like-for-like basis," Gaba said.