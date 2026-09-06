Power plants with critical coal levels rise to 58; experts say no crisis

"CIL continues to hold a stock cushion of 76 MT of coal at its pitheads, along with 46 MT of ready-to-mine coal exposure. Average daily dispatch to the power sector, at around 1.35 MT over the first three days of September has since improved to 1.5 MT on 4th September," the coal ministry said in a statement. It added that the dispatch to evacuation points is set to see a marked step-up in the coming days through enhanced production and transportation.

The ministry added that in view of the availability of adequate coal stocks at various sources across the subsidiary companies of CIL, and with a view to augmenting coal supplies to the power sector, the company has offered power plants having Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs) to lift additional quantities of coal. This includes quantities over and above the applicable Annual Contracted Quantities, through road mode, in addition to the existing rail mode. "With dry spells setting in, loading is expected to pick up further over the coming days. Close monitoring is being maintained to sustain this trend," the ministry said.