India’s power sector would require an investment of around ₹200 trillion by 2047, to be mobilised through listings of public sector companies and private investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, said Union Power Minister Manohar Lal at the two-day Power Ministers’ Conference on Friday.

He highlighted the need to address power evacuation constraints, expand energy storage and

strengthen regional resource adequacy planning to integrate renewable energy (RE) and meet rising demand from data centres, electric vehicles, and industries.

Considering the increasing demand, he suggested industries to brought three-shift system for even distribution of power. He stressed the necessity for the states to implement smart meter installations and prepaid smart meter adoption, especially for government offices.

The minister also urged state governments to ensure timely payment of electricity bills by government departments, suggesting that provisions for these payments be made in advance in the annual budget. Distribution companies (discoms) had a total outstanding borrowings of ₹7.26 trillion as on March 31, 2025, even as they posted a combined profit of over ₹2,600 crore. The minister said there is a need to ensure financial viability of discoms. On nuclear power, Lal said that eight sites are ready for inspection, while 25-30 sites have been offered for development. States would need to identify more locations to expand nuclear power generation, he said, adding that nuclear energy would play a critical role in meeting rising round-the-clock power demand from data centres and artificial intelligence.