Premium push: Installed base of Indian mobiles witnesses dramatic change

The company, of course, is now realigning its strategy beyond its traditional entry-level focus to strengthening its position in the budget and 5G segments to be in line with changes in consumer buying behaviour.

Even Xiaomi has faced a similar challenge in betting on affordability and volumes – its market share, which was at 17.8 per cent in CY22 according to IDC, fell to 12 per cent in CY24 and to only 9 per cent in CY25. But the company has put together an aggressive strategy towards premiumisation in the mobile segment. Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer of the company in India, said that their big focus in CY26 would be to increase their ASP (average selling price), which in CY25 was slightly lower than the industry average, which was at ₹18,000.