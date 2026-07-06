Prestige Estates acquires 50% stake in Advent Hotels for ₹504 crore

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has acquired 50 per cent stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Ltd for ₹504 crore as parts of its expansion plan.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates has entered into an investment agreement to acquire 50 per cent stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Ltd (ACHIL), which is undertaking development of a commercial project in Mumbai, according to a regulatory filing on July 3.

Prestige and ACHIL would develop a commercial project on lands admeasuring to 21,978.22 square metre at Andheri East, Mumbai.

"The project entails a total leasable area of 1.50 million sq ft and has a gross development value of ₹4,500 crore," it said.