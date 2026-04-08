Prestige Estates FY26 pre-sales rise 76% to hit record ₹30,024 crore

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's pre-sales rose 10 per cent to ₹7,697 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on better demand for its housing properties.

According to its latest operational update, the company's pre-sales or sales bookings stood at a record ₹30,024 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, said the company has closed FY26 on a strong note, with steady sales momentum through the last financial year and a good finish in the fourth quarter.

"Demand across our key markets has remained encouraging, and our focus on quality, location, and timely execution continues to resonate well with customers," he said.