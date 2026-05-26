Private bus services may increase rates by 30% due to diesel price hike

Private bus operators here on Tuesday said they may have to increase their prices by around 30 per cent due to the diesel price hike.

The diesel price is hovering around ₹100 per litre and the difficulties in getting diesel have forced bus owners to ply fewer buses, said Pushkar Luley, joint secretary of the Bus Owners and Travel Agents Welfare Association.

Around 125 buses ply between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and various other cities in Maharashtra and neighboring states, he said.

Diesel prices have surged by nearly ₹7.50 per litre in May amid the West Asia conflict.

"We require average 300 litres of diesel per day per bus. Though our dealers are fixed, we now need to check availability of stock. The buses have not stopped plying completely, but we sometimes have to accommodate passengers in other buses if there are empty seats," said Luley.