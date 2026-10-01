Nobody is allowed to put cap on sales: Oil Secretary Neeraj Mittal

The central government will direct private fuel retailers across the country to stop putting a limit on sales of diesel and petrol at retail outlets, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said on Thursday.

Indian private refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy have restricted fuel sales at their retail outlets to limit losses from selling the fuels at below-market rates. Jio-bp outlets have capped diesel purchases at 50 litres per customer per day, while limits at Nayara outlets range from 70 litres to 200 litres, according to a report.

“Nobody is allowed to put a cap on sales. They are doing it, and we will take it up. We will tell them it is not acceptable. Instructions had been issued earlier as well; the same thing applies even today. There is no change in the government’s view,” said Mittal.

Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, oil-marketing companies are incurring losses on sales of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas) cylinders. Addressing the escalating tensions in the region, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the “phase of anxiety” was not over for India. Puri added that Indian consumers, however, were insulated from the extraordinary rise in energy prices. The West Asia crisis has underscored the importance of increasing the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket, as the country cannot be dependent on a single fuel, Mittal said. “We need to learn from the recent crisis. India has escaped unscathed in many ways from this crisis. We did not see prices go up, did not see shortages. We did not see any household complaining that their house was out of energy,” Mittal said.