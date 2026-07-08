Private sector enters India's critical minerals race with Indonesia deal

Under the MoU, Midwest Ltd, Midwest Energy Ltd and the NFTDC will collaborate as a consortium, contributing complementary areas of expertise. Midwest Ltd will contribute expertise in exploration, mine planning, environmental studies, mining and mineral processing operations, and the extraction and separation of rare earth elements, while Midwest Energy will provide technology and operational expertise in establishing a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant. The NFTDC will provide technology, technical expertise and services across the value chain. PERMINAS will provide access to critical minerals and rare earth resources for joint development in Indonesia.
So far, only public sector companies such as IREL (India), Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), NMDC Ltd, Coal India Ltd and ONGC have pursued rare earth assets abroad.