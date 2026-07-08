Private sector enters India's critical minerals race with Indonesia deal

The companies are targeting production of 5,000 tonnes of oxide that can be used to manufacture 20,000 tonnes of magnets from the Indonesian assets over the next four years, said Ram Kollareddy, chief executive officer (CEO), Midwest Ltd.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto underscored the importance of further strengthening collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths, with a focus on building diversified and resilient supply chains essential for the growth of domestic manufacturing industries, reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening economic security. The leaders commended the growing collaboration between the two countries on rare earths and welcomed the signing of the MoU between the NFTDC, Midwest Ltd and PERMINAS, it said.