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West Asia crisis to hit Indian GCC sector: Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiar

Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiar warned that a prolonged West Asia crisis could delay global firms' GCC investment decisions in India

nasscom Rajesh Nambiar as its president-designate.
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Rajesh Nambiar, president of IT industry body Nasscom
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 10:53 PM IST
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The information technology (IT) sector has felt little impact from the West Asia crisis, thanks to limited exposure to the region. However, global capability centres (GCC) may not be as insulated. Rajesh Nambiar, president of information technology (IT) industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), expects the crisis to get over soon. However, in an interview with Avik Das he warns that a protracted one will delay decisions by enterprises to set up GCCs in India. Edited excerpts:
 
Do you see any negative impact of the war in West Asia on the setting up of more GCCs this year?
 
It all depends on what we are going to see in the next few weeks, months and for the rest of the year. If this continues for a long period of time, the impact could be much larger in what we do. But if it is only going to be there for the next few days, which is what our hope is going to be, then I think the impact isn't such a big deal. 
 
However, with so much turmoil in the geopolitical area, we find that the companies are waiting and watching. There are many companies which came to India and wanted to start right away. But because of this situation they are pushing their decisions a month down the line. That might lead to a little bit of slowdown. But, I don't see the underlying value proposition of these GCCs getting impacted.
 
How are the IT services companies operating in West Asia currently?
 
Right now, its status quo. There is neither a positive, nor negative impact, and we are hoping that this will settle down. But again, if it continues for too long, then there is clearly an impact and we need to take a closer look. There was the initial shock but now the companies have started to live this. And our exposure to the Middle East is also very little as not a huge amount of work is done there.
 
There has been some confusion regarding the total revenue from GCCs based on the Nasscom-Zinnov report last week. What is your take on that?
 
We have not looked at GCCs as a separate segment. It is more of a category which spans across segments such as IT services, BPM, ER&D, and software. Based on that, and calculating revenue from the RoC filings of all the GCCs present in India, have we come to the figure of $98.4 billion.
 

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Topics :Indian investments into GCCNasscomWest AsiaWest Asia and the Gulf

First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

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