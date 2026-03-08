Home / Industry / News / Public sector banks lag private banks in women board seats, shows data

Public sector banks lag private banks in women board seats, shows data

Women CEO in three insurers, zero in banks

Only 15 per cent per cent of the board members are women in Indian banks
premium
Only 15 per cent per cent of the board members are women in Indian banks | Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty
Aathira VarierAnjali Kumari
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 10:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
When Business Standard looked into the data on women representation in Indian listed and insurance companies this International Women’s Day, the numbers were underwhelming. 
Only 15 per cent per cent of the board members are women in Indian banks while number is slightly better for insurance companies but still than 20 per cent. In public sector banks, women board members comprise only 10.6 per cent of the total with 4 banks where there is not a single women on the board. Private banks have 17 per cent representation of women in their boards. There are no women CEO in Indian banks now, be it private or public sector. 
Listed small finance banks fared marginally well with women share little over 16.9 per cent in their board. Ujjiwan SFB has 4 women board members – highest among bank. 
In the listed insurance space, women board members were 19.5 of the total. There are three insurers where the CEO is a women.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt sets up 17-member committee for larger reforms in SEZ policy

Indian pharma market grows 11% in Feb as Mounjaro tops drug sales

AC prices to rise 5-15% as costly copper, weak rupee, RE norms push costs

Premium

Indian CDMOs expand capacity as demand for complex drug work rises

AI can help manufacturing MSMEs unlock up to $150 bn value by 2035

Topics :womenWomen on boardswomen empowermentIndustry News

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story