Home / Industry / News / Puravankara aims ₹1,000 cr revenue from 6.4 acre Bengaluru housing project

Puravankara aims ₹1,000 cr revenue from 6.4 acre Bengaluru housing project

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru

real estate
As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Realty firm Puravankara has partnered with a landowner to develop a 6.4-acre housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

The company will develop a housing project on this land parcel with a saleable area of 0.8 million sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore, it added.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd did not name the landowner and also did not disclose the terms of the JDA.

Under the JDA, real estate developers share revenue or profit with landowners. Sometimes, they offer completed housing units with landowners.

Of late, real estate players are acquiring land through the JDA route as well as it involves less capital expenditure compared to outright purchase of land parcels.

As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's ongoing projects add up to 36.69 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FMCG firms stall price hikes as lower oil prices support volume growth

GLP-1 rush exposes capacity crunch at India's drug manufacturing firms

Govt plans easing licence timelines for moderate, high-risk medical devices

Stakeholders to meet commerce ministry on June 30 over SEZ issues

Tiruppur clocks record ₹46,000 cr exports in FY26, eyes ₹1 trn by 2030

Topics :PuravankaraPuravankara ProjectsReal Estate

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story