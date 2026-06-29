Puravankara aims ₹1,000 cr revenue from 6.4 acre Bengaluru housing project
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru
Realty firm Puravankara has partnered with a landowner to develop a 6.4-acre housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.
The company will develop a housing project on this land parcel with a saleable area of 0.8 million sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore, it added.
Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd did not name the landowner and also did not disclose the terms of the JDA.
Under the JDA, real estate developers share revenue or profit with landowners. Sometimes, they offer completed housing units with landowners.
Of late, real estate players are acquiring land through the JDA route as well as it involves less capital expenditure compared to outright purchase of land parcels.
As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.
The company's ongoing projects add up to 36.69 million sq ft.
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST