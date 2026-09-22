Puravankara eyes ₹5,200 cr in GDV from its maiden Delhi-NCR project

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara has entered the Delhi-NCR real estate market by acquiring a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida for Rs 340 crore.

The plot has a saleable potential of 4.57 million square feet (msf) and a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 5,200 crore.

The company, in a statement issued on Tuesday, noted that it has secured the land parcel through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Prudential Housing and Infrastructure Development Limited.

According to the company, entering Delhi-NCR marks a significant step in its strategy to expand into high-growth residential markets beyond Southern and Western India, leveraging its brand trust, quality and execution.

As of June 30, 2026, Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling around 59 msf across nine locations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company’s total land bank is around 40 msf, with ongoing projects spanning 35.14 msf. Ashish Puravankara, managing director (MD), Puravankara, said, “NCR is one of India’s largest and most dynamic real estate markets, and we have been deliberate in identifying the right opportunity to establish our presence here. Greater Noida offers the combination of scale, infrastructure momentum and long-term demand that we look for when entering a new geography. With a Rs 5,200 crore development opportunity, this is a meaningful first step towards building a strong presence in NCR while remaining disciplined in our approach to capital deployment and growth.”

According to the company, the land parcel, planned as an integrated township, benefits from access to key regional infrastructure, including the Yamuna Expressway and Noida International Airport at Jewar. Rajat Rastogi, chief executive officer (CEO) - West & commercial assets, Puravankara, said, “Greater Noida presents a compelling opportunity for Puravankara to establish its presence in NCR at a meaningful scale. The region is seeing strong infrastructure-led growth, expanding economic activity and improving connectivity, creating a favourable environment for long-term residential demand.” The acquisition is Puravankara’s largest land transaction in FY27 so far. Including this acquisition, the company’s FY27 business development across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru spans about 10.74 msf of saleable area and an estimated GDV of Rs 14,100 crore.