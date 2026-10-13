Puravankara Q2 sales bookings surge 62% to ₹2,136 crore on housing demand

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent annual growth in its sales bookings to ₹2,136 crore during the September quarter on better demand for its residential properties.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its pre-sales rose to ₹2,136 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,322 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales area for the second quarter stood at 1.83 million square feet, up 22 per cent annually. Average price realisation increased 32 per cent annually to ₹11,651 per square foot.

During the September quarter, Puravankara handed over 977 homes totalling 0.97 million sq ft, to customers.