Realty firm Puravankara Ltd will invest around ₹800 crore over the next four years in the construction of a premium housing project here, as part of its expansion plan, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company has launched a new housing project, 'Purva Cityspire', which is part of its 18-acre township, Purva City, at Edappally in Kochi.

"We are launching a new project in our 18-acre township. The total apartments will be 1,056," said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO-South, Puravankara.

When asked about the project cost, he said the company already owns the land.

"The investment on pure construction will be around ₹800 crore," he told PTI.

The estimated revenue potential from this upcoming project is about ₹2,000 crore, Sasalu said. Homes range from 1,271 sq ft to 1,895 sq ft, with prices starting at ₹1.44 crore. The construction work will start soon, and the project is expected to be completed in four years. Sasalu noted that the housing demand continues to be strong across South India. In this project, he said, the company is expecting 40 per cent sales from NRI customers. "Kochi remains a key market for Puravankara, driven by its expanding economic base, improving infrastructure and growing demand for quality homes. Edappally has emerged as a preferred residential destination, with excellent connectivity to major employment hubs, including Kakkanad," Sasalu said.